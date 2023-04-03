Our office just recently made the transition to working from home 3 days a week, if we want to. The last stint I pulled working from home was in 2020 during COVID. That was not fun. Being confined to the house with a wife and two kids and a dog was not the ideal environment for me. Add that to the fact that the majority of my advertisers were struggling to find a way to stay open while their doors were shut, made for a stressful time. Marketing budgets turned into survival budgets, but I still had a bottom line to maintain and spent the majority of my days wheeling and dealing to get what little revenue I could to make up for what was lost.

The work-from-home option was announced right about the exact same time of year as the shutdown a few years ago — right at the beginning of March. I remember vividly staring out the window at a beautiful day, but unsure if we could even let the kids go to the playground. So, sufficed to say, there are a lot of parallels and I have to remind myself from time-to-time that I am not a prisoner in my own home.

It’s only been a few weeks so far, and I’ve caught myself staring longingly out at a beautiful spring day and then I realize I have a laptop and I can go to a restaurant patio or a park or just my porch, and work from there. Also, the wife and kids are gone during the day, so it is pretty easy for me to put my head down, get to work and do in about two hours what would sometimes take me four. My dog is still here, and he’s head of security. He is also kind of deaf and blind but can see shapes and movement and is sure to let me know if someone is using the sidewalk by our house. He also likes to get in on Zoom meetings.

My initial thoughts when I heard I could work from home were of putting in flower beds, organizing things around the house, maybe finally cleaning the garage, but I’ve found those things aren’t as easy to work into a work day as I imagined. When it comes down to it, work from home is just that: work. Sure, you can wear sweatpants and listen to music with explicit lyrics but you have to get your work done. Otherwise, it’s back to the office everyday where the pants aren’t stretchy and they background music is the clean version.

I think I’ll ease into this work-from-home thing just fine though, and in the meantime try to enjoy this short window of spring we get here in Texas. I pulled some good stories together for this issue, and there are some great sales coming up, so be sure to check those out. Hope you enjoy the issue, and as always, thanks for reading.