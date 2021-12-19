From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educators

Crespo said book opponents at school board meetings represent a small fraction of the community and not those who've written or spoken to school officials in support, though the district has begun adjusting its policies for books, including how they are purchased and checked out.

Opponents of the books gained one school board member's sympathy after district officials deleted Ashby's reading of the sexual material from an online video out of concern YouTube could suspend the district's account.

"If we have books in our system that are not appropriate to be read at our school board meeting, then maybe they're not appropriate to be read in our school district,” Trustee Christy Klaassen said to applause and cheers at a school board meeting Dec. 6.

The district has an opt-out policy for parents who don't want their children to check out books with mature content but should consider an “opt-in” policy instead, said Klaassen, whose husband was the Donald Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Wyoming until January.

On the night Ashby read to the school board, just one person spoke in favor of the mask mandate or keeping the books.