The Brazos Christian Eagles defeated the Village Vikings 50-0 in a nondistrict TAPPS game.

Isaiah Perkins had a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown and Jake Shaddox added a 25-yard punt return for a score as the Eagles (2-1) built a 30-0 halftime lead.

Jackson Caffey ended the first-half scoring with a 40-yard TD run and added a 25-yard TD run in the second half and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Perkins.

Caffey had eight carries for 92 yards.

Anderson-Shiro 52, Snook 0

SNOOK – The Anderson-Shiro Owls rolled to a 52-0 victory over Snook. The Owls (3-0) were coming off a 50-0 victory over Danbury.

Snook dropped to 0-3.

Madisonville 40, Fairfield 14

MADISONVILLE – The Madisonville Mustangs defeated the Fairfield Eagles 40-14 in a matchup of former district rivals.

Madisonville improved to 3-0, while Fairfield dropped to 0-3.

Centerville 7, Teague 6

CENTERVILLE – The Centerville Tigers, ranked fourth in Class 2A DI, grabbed a 7-6 victory over the Class 3A DI Teague Lions (2-1).

Senior Drennan Starns scored for Centerville and junior Gabe Landis added the all-important extra point as the game's both scores came in the second quarter.

Andrew Newman had 95 yards rushing on 12 carries (7.9 avg.) and Zantayl Holley added 80 yards rushing on 12 carries (6.7).

Teague’s Zak Leija passed for 175 yards on 14 of 23 with a touchdown. Braden Gauntt had six receptions for 59 yards, Korey Silar added four for 70 yards and Jkybryen Harris had three for 39 yards with a score.

Bellville 31, Navasota 3

BELLVILLE – The Bellville Brahmas, ranked sixth in 4A II, defeated the Navasota Rattlers 31-3.

Bellville improved to 3-0 and Navasota dropped to 0-3.

Wortham 28, Leon 7

JEWETT – The Wortham Bulldogs (3-0) grabbed a 28-7 victory over the Leon Cougars, who dropped to 1-2.

Chilton 62, Normangee 0

NORMANGEE – The Chilton Pirates grabbed a 62-0 victory over the Normangee Panthers.

Chilton (3-0) bolted to a 42-0 halftime lead.

Normangee drops to 0-3.

Hearne 19, Elkhart 6

Hearne coach Alfonso Jackson won his first game as the Eagles beat Elkhart 19-6 at Brazos Christian.

Jumond Burrell returned the opening kickoff 80 yards to give Hearne (1-2) a 6-0 lead. Kemon Langham added a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 12-0. Elkhart (1-2) returned the kickoff for a touchdown.

Benford added a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Weimar 65, Somerville 14

SOMERVILLE – The Weimar Wildcats took a 47-14 halftime lead in grabbing a 65-14 victory over Somerville.

Weimar moved to 3-0, while Somerville remains winless.

Lovelady 55, Iola 12

IOLA – The Lovelady Lions won the battle of unbeaten, rolling to a 55-12 victory over Iola.

Schulenburg 35, Burton 21

SCHULENBURG – The Schulenburg Shorthorns snapped a 14-game losing streak with a 35-21 victory over the Burton Panthers.

Both teams are 1-2.