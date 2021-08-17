 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday fundraiser at Dunkin' to benefit Special Olympics Texas
0 comments

Friday fundraiser at Dunkin' to benefit Special Olympics Texas

  • 0

College Station Dunkin' customers who donate to Special Olympics Texas on Friday will get a coupon for a free donut.

The "Coffee for Champions" fundraiser will benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Texas. According to the Special Olympics Texas website, The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the Special Olympics’ largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle in the world. Across the globe, law enforcement officers are known as the “keepers of the flame” as they participate in a Torch Run to the Special Olympics state games every year. They also volunteer time as security at games held in the Brazos Valley.

Donations will be accepted from 5 a.m. when Dunkin' opens until noon Friday. Law enforcement will be welcoming guests and collecting cash donations. Credit card donations can be made at the counter or the drive-thru. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert