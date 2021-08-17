Friday fundraiser at Dunkin' to benefit Special Olympics Texas

The "Coffee for Champions" fundraiser will benefit the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Texas. According to the Special Olympics Texas website, The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the Special Olympics’ largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle in the world. Across the globe, law enforcement officers are known as the “keepers of the flame” as they participate in a Torch Run to the Special Olympics state games every year. They also volunteer time as security at games held in the Brazos Valley.