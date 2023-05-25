Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WACO — Baylor’s Getterman Stadium was already full of special memories for the Franklin softball team after it punched a ticket to state last year on the Big 12 team’s home field.

Facing elimination on Thursday, the third-ranked Lady Lions (38-7) made more memories as they used a two-run sixth inning to grab a 5-3 victory over top-ranked Grandview and force a third game in their Class 3A best-of-3 Region III series.

“It feels like home,” Franklin head coach Jordan Lyle said. “It’s a special place. It’s a place these girls dream about their whole lives honestly. Coming here last year and doing what we did here just has a special place in my heart, has a special place in theirs and you could tell.”

The third and deciding game for who advances to the state tournament in Austin will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lake Belton High School.

With Thursday’s game tied at 3, Franklin’s Karaline Smitherman got a one-out single in the sixth. The sophomore right fielder, who had tied the game in the fourth with an RBI double, was lifted for pinch runner Haidyn Fannin. Sophomore Traci Lowry walked. Sophomore Emma Rekieta lined out to third as both runners were able to return to their bases without getting doubled up to end the inning.

They weren’t there long as junior Railyn Youree singled home the speedy Fannin for a 4-3 lead. The Lady Lions’ bench and fans erupted and they repeated that seconds later. Sophomore Kassidie Poulson hit a dribbler that was bobbled and then thrown away, scoring Lowry.

“It’s kind of just a joy rush when we scored those two runs knowing that it gives a little bit of insurance,” Lowry said. “We just got to go out there and do our thing on defense and came back and get the win.”

In the top of the seventh, Franklin and junior starting pitcher Reese Cottrell retired the Lady Zebras in order with three groundouts.

Cottrell went the distance, tossing a three-hitter as she struck out five and threw 98 pitches. All three of Grandview’s runs were unearned.

“We knew we were not ready to go home and so we knew we had to fight back and respond,” Cottrell said. “We know how to do that. It took everything in us and we did it.”

The Lady Zebras, who trailed early after Franklin scored two runs in the second inning, answered in the third and fourth innings. Grandview tacked on its first run in the third thanks to a leadoff double by Madi Doty. She advanced to third on a bunt by Caydin Blackmon. A dropped third strike on a pitch to Wren Smith caused some confusion for the Lions’ defense. Lowry threw to third and Doty went home safely as the ensuing throw hit her in the helmet.

In the fourth, singles by Bella Jeter and Olivia Bauerschlag were sandwiched between two strikeouts. Doty hit a towering shot to right that bounced off Smitherman’s glove to clear the bases have Grandview a 3-2 lead.

Smitherman battled back in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI double to score Fannin who came in as a pinch-runner for Cottrell who had a leadoff double. Franklin loaded the bases with back-to-back singles after Smitherman’s double, but a groundout double play followed by another groundout ended the threat.

Grandview (37-3) used two pitchers in the contest as senior Caydin Blackmon started before Doty relieved her in the bottom of the fourth. Doty, who was the winner with a dominant performance in Wednesday’s 6-1 victory at Lake Belton, had a different go-around. The freshman gave up two earned runs and six hits on 61 pitches in three innings.

Franklin 5, Grandview 3

Franklin;020;102;X;—;5;8;3

Grandview;001;200;0;—;3;3;1