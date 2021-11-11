Former VP Mike Pence makes lecture tour stop at Texas A&M

Welcomed by a group of about 1,500 attendees, former Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech at Texas A&M’s Rudder Auditorium on Thursday evening.
A man many people haven’t seen since Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021, Pence has spoken at several events in the last year and began a 2021-22 campus lecture tour with Young America’s Foundation this fall.
With Texas A&M University as one of his first stops, Pence began his lecture by honoring U.S. military veterans. He also thanked local Congressman Pete Sessions who was in attendance before transitioning into his story.
“You can imagine how humbling it was for me and for my family on the day I raised my right hand and took the oath of office to serve as the 48th Vice President of the United States,” Pence said. “Texas, I just want to say thank you for the honor of serving in that role in this nation.”
Pence, who began working with the Young America’s Foundation in February as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar, said the 40th president is the one who helped him fully realize his political ideology.
“Ronald Reagan’s optimism, commitment to a strong national defense, limited government and traditional values inspired me, and I joined the Reagan revolution and never looked back,” Pence said.
As for his old boss, Pence said former President Donald Trump was one-of-a-kind, disrupted the status quo and challenged the establishment.
“I’m proud to report to you that under the Trump-Pence administration, we achieved things conservatives had only been talking about for the last 40 years,” Pence said. “We did it all not by backing down, but by standing strong and freedom was the anthem of our administration every single day.”
Transitioning into a discussion of several topical issues, Pence spoke about the development of COVID-19 vaccines and the work the Trump Administration did for pandemic relief. Pence, who led the White House Coronavirus Task Force during his time in office, called the Biden administration’s COVID-19-related mandates “unconstitutional.”
“I will always be proud of how the American people responded in the midst of the worst pandemic in 100 years,” Pence said. “Let me be clear, having led the White House Coronavirus Task Force in those early and difficult days of this pandemic, I’m confident we can end this pandemic once and for all and preserve American liberty at the same time.”
Toward the end of his speech, Pence again thanked veterans in the audience and encouraged attendees to serve in the military.
“On this Veterans Day, let me also say I hope many of you here will step forward to serve our country in uniform,” Pence said. “For [former second lady Karen Pence] and me, our lives didn’t take us into uniform, but I think there could be no better way to begin a life of service than by serving your country in uniform.”
Pence concluded his lecture by fielding several questions from attendees about his political future and subjects such as the Chinese Communist Party and federal debt.
“Looking out at all of you, I am more convinced that you are the freedom generation,” Pence said. “As you do everything you need to do to preserve this last best hope on Earth, I just know with all of my heart that the best days for the greatest nation on Earth are yet to come. Let’s go, Aggies.”
Pence follows Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as the second speaker hosted by A&M’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom this semester and joins conservatives like Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas among those who have participated in Young America’s Foundation campus lecture program.