Former Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum credits faith with helping him complete cancer treatment

“You get so weak,” Slocum said. “I told Bucky [Richardson], ‘Bucky, if I fall out there in front of 110,000 people, you better get over here and help get me up.’”

Within minutes of each appearance, he was back home sitting in his recliner.

Slocum has often jogged out with his former players, passionately waving a 12th Man towel in past events at Kyle Field, much like he ran onto the field before games when he coached the Aggies. This season, he walked with a cane.

“That’s a demoralizing thing not to be able to walk,” he said. “I’ve been so active my whole life. Getting up and going, playing golf, working at the ranch, just doing basically anything I wanted to do.”

Getting out of a chair became a struggle, and the Texas weather didn’t help.

“It was so hot that it was miserable to go outside,” Slocum said. “There wasn’t any way I could do any kind of physical activity out there. You just lose your strength.”

Road to recovery

Slocum said he has stayed active by walking in his house.