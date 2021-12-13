Former A&M defensive coordinator Elko wants to win immediately

“We want to have the ability to be a developmental program and take kids and make them everything that we can become,” Elko said. “But I also think we have a very strong national brand. I think we want to go beat down doors and knock down doors across this country to find elite-level athletes who want elite-level academics. They’re out there and they exist.”

Elko is also working to build a coaching staff but has no timetable on when that will be complete. But part of the hiring process for athletics director Nina King – whose brief tenure has now included two announced coaching changes for high-profile programs – included committed to increasing the salary pool for hiring and retaining assistant coaches. She didn’t reveal specific figures.

She also pointed to upgrades for the Yoh Football Center, which opened in 2002 to hold football offices, locker rooms and training facilities.

“We know that we need to renovate Yoh, it hasn’t been touched since it’s been built,” King said after the news conference. “It’s on the radar, it’s on the wish list, and it always has been frankly. But I was up front with Coach Elko, it’s going to take significant philanthropic support to do some renovations there.