Following Up on Feral Cats

Dear Annie: After reading the letter about the wife who is out capturing feral cats for spaying and neutering, you should be aware of the Herman Bennett Foundation, which provides free vouchers to vets to cover the costs. I’m sure there are other organizations as well that would help.

What she is doing is so valuable, not only for the cats but for the community. — Longtime Reader and Admirer

Dear Longtime Reader and Admirer: Thank you. I think whenever we can make this world a better place for both humans and animals, it is a good thing. The next letter gives us a perspective on this issue from Europe.

Dear Annie: I was born in Michigan but live in Italy. I am writing about the letter from “Done with Cats.” I want to address the husband directly.

I’m what they call here a “gattara,” which means I am a “cat woman.” When I discovered the existence of a colony of cats in my neighborhood, I registered it with the city’s humane society, which protected the colony. No animal is put down because they weren’t adopted.

Your wife is doing a great service to the cats and community. Cats that are not neutered or spayed risk their lives with disease from cat fights when female cats and, yes, male cats go into heat. Your wife worries about their lives.

I agree that there must be a compromise. My husband told me that all I ever talked about were the cats, AND HE WAS RIGHT! So I decided to talk less about them and be quicker with food times. He surprised me by helping me once in a while with moving a cat shelter.

She does not need to go out every night. Experts can show her that you need to NOT feed the cat you want to capture for two days. You can try to feed the neutered ones, but all remaining food after they’ve eaten must be removed. Sometimes, you have to not feed the entire colony for those days.

No cat will die of starvation from these measures; just make sure fresh water is always available. Then the trap is placed with tuna, sardines or roasted chicken to attract the cat to be neutered.

Your wife is helping the cats, and with a little restraint on her part, and compromise from you, everyone will be better off. — Parma, Italy