Florida poised to limit abortions as Supreme Court mulls Roe

The Florida bill contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life or prevent serious injury to the mother, or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality confirmed by two doctors. It would go into effect July 1, 2022.

The passage of the legislation has drawn attention from the White House, with Democratic President Joe Biden responding in a tweet that said “My administration will not stand for the continued erosion of women’s constitutional rights.”

Republicans rejected several attempts by Democrats to add exceptions for rape, incest or human trafficking. Supporters said it’s not a total ban and still gives women enough time to consider whether to get an abortion. They also called it reasonably limited, saying state statistics show only 6% of Florida’s abortions last year occurred after the first trimester. Of these, 17 women and girls had been impregnated through rape or incest.

“The only thing that we’re asking in this bill is that whatever decision you make, you do it before the 15 weeks,” Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia said.

Some lawmakers revealed their own abortions and experiences with sexual assault as the measure moved through the GOP-controlled statehouse.