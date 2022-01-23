Five College Station musicians selected to All-State Band and Choir

Five students from A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association Texas All-State Band and Choir.

The performances will be Feb. 12 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.

The All-State Band and Choir members from College Station are Emma Barrow, A&M Consolidated High School (treble choir); Ashton Jasperson, A&M Consolidated High School (tenor-bass choir); Silas Merrell, A&M Consolidated High School (tenor-bass choir); Carson Seiber, A&M Consolidated High School (tenor-bass choir); and Edward Yan, College Station High School (5A symphonic band).

The students were chosen through a competitive process held across the state at district, region and area levels, and they are under the direction of Emily Ramos at A&M Conolidated High School and Jon Seale and Michael Dixon at College Station High School.

High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through an audition process, and it is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.