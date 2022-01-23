Five College Station musicians selected to All-State Band and Choir

Five students from A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools were recently selected to perform with a Texas Music Educators Association Texas All-State Band and Choir.
The performances will be Feb. 12 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio as part of the TMEA Clinic/Convention.
The All-State Band and Choir members from College Station are Emma Barrow, A&M Consolidated High School (treble choir); Ashton Jasperson, A&M Consolidated High School (tenor-bass choir); Silas Merrell, A&M Consolidated High School (tenor-bass choir); Carson Seiber, A&M Consolidated High School (tenor-bass choir); and Edward Yan, College Station High School (5A symphonic band).
The students were chosen through a competitive process held across the state at district, region and area levels, and they are under the direction of Emily Ramos at A&M Conolidated High School and Jon Seale and Michael Dixon at College Station High School.
High school students selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through an audition process, and it is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.
Earlier this school year, five College Station students were selected to perform with one of the all-state orchestras, marking a total of 10 all-state musicians from the district this year.
Out of more than 70,000 students from around the state who audition, 1,875 are selected through the audition process to perform in one of 18 ensembles in orchestra, band and choir. Only the top 2.6 percent of musicians who audition become All-State musicians.
All-State students will participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally recognized conductors during the TMEA clinic/convention.