First phase of Downtown Bryan quiet zone to be completed next year

Downtown Bryan is moving closer to less noisy days as work on the area’s quiet zone continues to progress.

Many downtown railroad crossings will see safety improvements in the coming years so that the area can become a quiet zone, which means trains would not be able to sound their horns when approaching crossings in Downtown Bryan.

There are two sets of tracks that run through the city — an easterly set that runs north and south and another that enters the city from the west before turning south near 28th Street and Bryan Avenue. The quiet zone will go from North Sims Avenue to South Main Street for the former tracks and then from West 28th Street to West Pease Street on the latter tracks.

Construction on the first phase of the project, which is around the easterly set of tracks, is in full swing. Graduate Civil Engineer Rachel Gaddis said that construction of phase one likely will be done in spring 2022. City Engineer Paul Kaspar had estimated in June that the first phase would be done by December. Gaddis said the new timeframe is due to permit related delays.