First Baptist Church Dallas greets Trump with standing ovations

DALLAS — Former President Donald Trump spent the Sunday before Christmas in Dallas, appearing at American Airlines Center with former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly and attending services at First Baptist Church Dallas.
Trump has been on “The History Tour” with O’Reilly earlier this month in Sunrise and Orlando, Florida, and Saturday night at Houston's Toyota Center. The Dallas event was set for later Sunday at American Airlines Center.
Trump made remarks at the end of the First Baptist worship service, which the church had said would be a Christmas message.
The former president, who acknowledged that he strayed from a prepared speech, said the nation is “in great trouble.”
“There’s a lot of clouds hanging over our country right now — dark clouds — but we will come back bigger and better and stronger than ever before,” Trump said. “ ... There’s such spirit out there right now, I’ve never seen anything like that.”
He briefly mentioned border security, inflation, gas prices and the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he called a “mess” and the most “embarrassing day” in the nation’s history. He also talked about and thanked the military and police, who he said are facing unprecedented crime and looting.
“Our country needs a savior right now, and we have a savior — that’s not me, that’s someone much higher up,” Trump said before delivering a Christmas message about Jesus.
“We’re going to make America great again,” he concluded before the crowd stood and chanted “U-S-A.”
Earlier in the service, Trump walked out with First Baptist Dallas senior pastor Robert Jeffress to a standing ovation from the congregation. Trump pumped a fist and muttered “thank you” to the roaring crowd. Many of the churchgoers took cellphone photos as he walked to a seat on the front row of the sanctuary.
Jeffress was one of Trump’s earliest and most vocal backers among evangelical Christian leaders during the 2016 campaign. He became one of Trump’s most prominent Christian advisers and boosters and was a frequent visitor to the White House.
This was Trump’s first time worshipping in person at First Baptist. Last year, he attended the Easter service virtually during the height of the pandemic.
In introducing Trump, Jeffress called him one of his “closest friends.”
“I believe ... (Trump) is the most consequential president since Abraham Lincoln,” the pastor said. “He is a great friend to Christians everywhere. I can say this without any dispute at all, he is the most pro-life, pro-religious liberty, pro-Israel president in the history of the United States of America.”
Although Jeffress had said he hoped to steer clear of politics Sunday, he didn’t fault Trump for his comments on current affairs.
“I don’t think the president said anything overtly political,” the pastor told the media after the service. “ ... I think his overall theme that our country is not where we’d like to see it is something that many Christians and non-Christians can agree with.”
Jeffress attributed the large crowd, which thousands of people attended in person and virtually via livestream, to people’s love for the president.
“We had a full house today, people were here very early, lining up to get in because they love this president and they love his policies, especially the moral and spiritual principles on which he stands,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic was not mentioned during the service.
Signs across the church encouraged the large crowd to wear masks, social distance and use hand sanitizer regularly, but few masks were spotted in the venue, despite the threat of a surge in COVID-19 cases.