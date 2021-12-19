First Baptist Church Dallas greets Trump with standing ovations

“Our country needs a savior right now, and we have a savior — that’s not me, that’s someone much higher up,” Trump said before delivering a Christmas message about Jesus.

“We’re going to make America great again,” he concluded before the crowd stood and chanted “U-S-A.”

Earlier in the service, Trump walked out with First Baptist Dallas senior pastor Robert Jeffress to a standing ovation from the congregation. Trump pumped a fist and muttered “thank you” to the roaring crowd. Many of the churchgoers took cellphone photos as he walked to a seat on the front row of the sanctuary.

Jeffress was one of Trump’s earliest and most vocal backers among evangelical Christian leaders during the 2016 campaign. He became one of Trump’s most prominent Christian advisers and boosters and was a frequent visitor to the White House.

This was Trump’s first time worshipping in person at First Baptist. Last year, he attended the Easter service virtually during the height of the pandemic.

In introducing Trump, Jeffress called him one of his “closest friends.”