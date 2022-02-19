Firearms auctioneer expanding to Texas for ‘the best gun culture in the world’

Illinois collectible firearms seller Rock Island Auction Co. is gearing up for an expansion to Dallas-Fort Worth to capitalize on soaring interest in antique and rare guns and Texas’ avid gun culture.

Rock Island Auction, a company based near Moline, Illinois, with $121 million in sales annually, is taking over a former Walmart building in Bedford with plans to bring its live and virtual auction events to the area as soon as 2023.

Rock Island has sold notable firearms including the Colt Single Action Army revolver that John Wayne used in the film "True Grit," which sold for more than $500,000, and a pair of flintlock pistols carried by Alexander Hamilton in the Revolutionary War, which fetched $1.15 million at auction last year.

Interest in firearms is at an all-time high, Rock Island Auction president Kevin Hogan said, not only because of the political climate around guns but because of the frenzy around any collectibles, from art to trading cards.

“It’s as hot as it’s ever been,” said Hogan, who relocated to North Texas to oversee work on the new facility. “But obviously guns are polarizing; the Second Amendment is polarizing.”