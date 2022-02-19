Firearms auctioneer expanding to Texas for ‘the best gun culture in the world’

Illinois collectible firearms seller Rock Island Auction Co. is gearing up for an expansion to Dallas-Fort Worth to capitalize on soaring interest in antique and rare guns and Texas’ avid gun culture.
Rock Island Auction, a company based near Moline, Illinois, with $121 million in sales annually, is taking over a former Walmart building in Bedford with plans to bring its live and virtual auction events to the area as soon as 2023.
Rock Island has sold notable firearms including the Colt Single Action Army revolver that John Wayne used in the film "True Grit," which sold for more than $500,000, and a pair of flintlock pistols carried by Alexander Hamilton in the Revolutionary War, which fetched $1.15 million at auction last year.
Interest in firearms is at an all-time high, Rock Island Auction president Kevin Hogan said, not only because of the political climate around guns but because of the frenzy around any collectibles, from art to trading cards.
“It’s as hot as it’s ever been,” said Hogan, who relocated to North Texas to oversee work on the new facility. “But obviously guns are polarizing; the Second Amendment is polarizing.”
Documents filed with Bedford say the facility could employ up to 155 people, but Hogan said that’s a hopeful number that would depend on the facility running at full capacity.
Design and construction of the Bedford building won’t be completed until sometime in 2023, and Hogan said it could take even longer due to pandemic-era hiccups in the supply chain and building trades.
The building will include a firearms showroom, an auction hall, a vault and offices, along with shipping space.
“I believe we are going to build the finest auction house in the world,” Hogan said.
When it’s done, the owners of Rock Island Auction expect to roughly double the capacity of their Illinois facility and give the company a new geographic footprint in the southern United States.
“We are not in a huge market where we are in Illinois, and Texas is huge,” Hogan said. “And Texas has the best gun culture in the world.”
Rock Island Auction doesn’t sell many retail firearms, and the company specializes in collectible and antique weapons and accessories. It sold about 48,000 guns last year, Hogan said, many from historical conflicts such as World War I, World War II and the Civil War. It also sells thousands of knives, military items and pieces of artwork.