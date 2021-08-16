Final candidate files to run for College Station city council

One final candidate has entered the race for College Station City Council Place 6 — Marie-Anne Mousseau-Holland.

Mousseau-Holland owns First Adventures Daycare and is the co-founder of the local WE Encourage professional organization. She will be running against incumbent Dennis Maloney and self-described business leader David Levine.

Incumbent Elizabeth Cunha and College Station Planning and Zoning Commissioner William Wright will be running for Place 4.

College Station’s council is made up of a mayor and six council members who are elected at large.

Cunha was elected to Place 4 in November following a nearly one-year-long campaign for the spot. The position opened when former Councilwoman Elianor Vessali stepped down in fall 2019 to seek the Republican nomination for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Maloney is wrapping up a three-year term.

Those who win the Place 4 and 6 seats could end up serving in the last of the city’s three-year terms, since College Station is moving toward four-year terms.

The filing period closed on Monday. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The full election calendar and documents that candidates submit to run for Place 4 and 6 can be found at cstx.gov/elections.