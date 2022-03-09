Filing opens for Bryan City Council District 4 seat

Filings are now open for a Bryan City Council Single Member District 4 position on the 2022 special election ballot.

As of Wednesday, James Edge of Bryan has filed for candidacy in the City of Bryan’s special election to be held May 7. Candidates are filing for an unexpired term ending in November 2024.

The deadline to file for candidacy in the special election is 5 p.m. March 28.

To view eligibility requirements, visit bryantx.gov/filing-for-city-of-bryan-council-election-may-2022.

Candidate packets are available in the Bryan City Secretary’s Office in the Bryan Municipal Building at 300 S. Texas Ave. in Room 302, or packets can be sent via email.

After the filing deadline, an orientation session for candidates will be conducted.

For additional information, contact Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynne Stratta at 209-5002 or email mstratta@bryantx.gov.