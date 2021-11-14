Fertilizer prices continue record climb

Higher natural gas prices also have contributed somewhat, but Welch said the upward price trajectory is mainly tied directly to higher grain prices. When grain prices go up, fertilizer follows based on demand associated with producers’ reaction to opportunistic market conditions for their crops, which typically includes planting more acres and managing them for maximum yields.

While producers may balk at the rising cost of fertilizer, Welch said an application’s productive value is more positive than in previous years due to the higher grain prices.

“I understand how watching fertilizer prices has been a jolt and is causing real anxiety among producers,” he said. “But I want to emphasize there are better marketing opportunities because grain prices are so good.”

Welch said fertilizer costs per bushel remain better than when prices for grains including wheat and corn were in the cellar. For example, based on Nov. 4 wheat prices, it would take 126 bushels to pay for one ton of anhydrous ammonia, whereas the same ton of fertilizer cost a producer 158 bushels of wheat in 2016.

Opportunities based on $7.50 per bushel wheat and $5.50 per bushel corn futures make bottom-line outcomes more positive relative to the expense of doubled fertilizer input costs, he said.