Feeling safe about those secret documents

I have been watching closely the top secret documents mess that is going on in Washington and elsewhere. It made me think about a situation in which I once found myself.

In June 1966, I found out that I would be drafted into the Army in August. I did not want to be drafted so I started looking for options. The Army recruiter offered me a four-year enlistment in the Army Security Agency.

One of the requirements was that you had to have a background check and meet all requirements for top secret clearance.

After several months working in S-1, I was reassigned to a fenced and limited access compound with an armed guard at the entrance. A CW3 Warrant Officer and I were in charge of all of the top secret, secret and confidential documents.

Having access to the documents did not give me a need to know. I never read a single word of any of them.

Each document had to be signed by each person who touched it in between the time that it left the compound and was returned. I usually signed it in and placed in a very high security fireproof safe.

No more than a few weeks after I was assigned to that job I received orders for Vietnam.

As we started the process of signing off on all of those several hundred documents, the safe’s combination would not work. Only two of us knew the combination and it was a court martial offense to write if down. The battalion commander called in some people from Washington, D.C. who were supposed to be able to crack that safe in minutes. They couldn’t.

More specialists were called in with diamond bits and drills that hardly scratched the surface of that safe.

I never found out what happened with the documents or the safe.

BUD SPARKS

Bryan