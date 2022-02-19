Feds seek to protect rare Texas plant in the path of border wall construction

The construction of border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley could jeopardize a rare Texas plant’s survival, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service scientists.
The federal agency on Monday proposed an endangered species designation for the prostrate milkweed, a native South Texas plant that has lost habitat to the invasive species buffelgrass, which quickly colonizes patches of land cleared for development — including for the construction of border barriers.
“Depending on the alignment, construction [of border barriers] would obliterate prostrate milkweed plants” in one area of the plant’s habitat, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s species status assessment report said.
All known U.S. populations of prostrate milkweed are found within 8 miles of the Rio Grande, scientific studies show.
“We’ve always known it’s quite a rare species,” said Chris Best, the state botanist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Texas who worked on the agency’s proposal.
The Fish and Wildlife Service will make a final decision on the endangered species designation in a year. If approved, the designation would set aside 691 acres of habitat in Starr and Zapata counties deemed critical to the plant’s survival — including land in a national wildlife refuge in Starr County where U.S. Customs and Border Protection had scheduled road improvements and planned border barrier construction. President Joe Biden paused most border barrier construction when he took office.
In Starr and Zapata counties, 24 communities of prostrate milkweed remain, according to an analysis by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Almost 80% of those communities have very low numbers.
Eight more communities are known to be scattered throughout Mexico. More plants might exist in Texas, but since much of the land is held by private landowners, and because the plant can survive dormant underground for months to years at a time, it’s excessively difficult to survey.
Best worked at the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge for 16 years and said whenever staffers found the plant in the field, “everybody would be like, ‘God, look at that, prostrate milkweed! That’s incredible.”
Construction that clears land — whether for border security activities, oil and gas wells, wind turbines, or county roads — destabilizes and destroys the soil that the prostrate milkweed needs to thrive, while giving an advantage to its aggressive buffelgrass competitor. Buffelgrass was intentionally introduced to South Texas from Africa by the federal and state government in the 1950s to help ranchers stabilize overgrazed and parched soil.
In one survey of a community of prostrate milkweed plants in Zapata County, 200 plants were identified between 1988 and 1993. After a fiber optic cable was installed in the highway right-of-way location, by 2017, only one plant was found.
Endangered species designations generally slow land development by requiring the federal government to take additional protective measures for the plant or animal at risk before issuing the permits necessary for construction.
But environmental lawyers said it’s unclear whether a border wall would be blocked or even slowed by an endangered species designation for the prostrate milkweed.