Feds seek to protect rare Texas plant in the path of border wall construction

In Starr and Zapata counties, 24 communities of prostrate milkweed remain, according to an analysis by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Almost 80% of those communities have very low numbers.

Eight more communities are known to be scattered throughout Mexico. More plants might exist in Texas, but since much of the land is held by private landowners, and because the plant can survive dormant underground for months to years at a time, it’s excessively difficult to survey.

Best worked at the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge for 16 years and said whenever staffers found the plant in the field, “everybody would be like, ‘God, look at that, prostrate milkweed! That’s incredible.”

Construction that clears land — whether for border security activities, oil and gas wells, wind turbines, or county roads — destabilizes and destroys the soil that the prostrate milkweed needs to thrive, while giving an advantage to its aggressive buffelgrass competitor. Buffelgrass was intentionally introduced to South Texas from Africa by the federal and state government in the 1950s to help ranchers stabilize overgrazed and parched soil.