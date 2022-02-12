Federal judge blocks portion of Texas’ new Senate Bill 1 election law just before early voting opens

“Thus, the State’s assertion that it is entitled to regulate Longoria and Morgan’s official communications as their employer is wholly unavailing,” Rodriguez said in the ruling.

There was no immediate word from Paxton’s office about the possibility of an appeal.

The lawsuit was brought by Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria and Cathy Morgan, a volunteer deputy registrar in Travis and Williamson Counties.

The remainder of SB 1 remains in effect. But the ruling blocks any prosecutor from bringing charges against election workers who promote mail-in voting.

The law carried felony penalties of at least six months in jail and a $10,000 fine for a violation. Civil enforcement provisions of the same “anti-solicitation” portion of the law also were blocked.

SB 1 is also being challenged by the Department of Justice in a different suit that focuses on its ID requirements for mail-in ballots and the law’s effect on voters with disabilities.

Prior to Friday’s ruling, SB 1 has left many election administrators across Texas treading carefully as they navigate the first statewide elections held since the law took effect.