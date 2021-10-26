FDA panel recommends approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11

And he pointed to remarks from an FDA health official during the hearing that suggested some 40% of children already had been exposed to the disease, questioning why they would need it if they had natural immunity.

“It seems to me that in some ways, we’re inoculating children to protect the adults, and it should be the other way around,” Hildreth said. “If 30 million children already have some form of immunity, they’ve made their contributions to herd immunity, and we should get the adults vaccinated to protect the children.”

But other members, including the panel chair, said that voting down the vaccine for kids would remove the choice for parents who are afraid to send their healthy children to school because they worry about them contracting the virus.

“To me, the question is pretty clear,” said Dr. Amanda Cohn, a panel member and health officer at the CDC. “We don’t want children to be dying of COVID, even if it is far fewer children than adults, and we don't want them in the ICU.”

The details

Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been recommended for use in minors, including the 5-11 age group. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still authorized for use only in adults.