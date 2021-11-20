Families ‘devastated’ by mistrial in Texas case against man charged with 18 deaths

On a break on the third day of testimony, she asked Diana Tannery, whose mother, Juanita Purdy, 83, was killed at the Tradition-Prestonwood in July 2016, what she would say if she were face-to-face with Chemirmir.

“I’d just talk about my mom,” said Tannery. Her mother didn’t get to see her grandchildren graduate or get married.

“I got breast cancer and I didn’t have my mom to hold me,” Tannery said. “You probably don’t even remember what she looks like.”

Nearly a dozen of the families chatted with each other on the 10th floor as the jury began deliberations. Detectives and prosecutors joined them in the victims’ room to show support.

As the hours ticked on, they were anxious. What could be taking so long in that jury room?

At 7:45 p.m. Thursday, the jury wanted to break for the evening. A few minutes later, Dion and her family stormed out of the room, her face red as she shook her head in disbelief.

“I had to get out,” Dion said.

On Friday, the families came back to the courthouse. But soon it was clear the jury was not making progress. Within two hours, they had sent two notes to the judge saying that one juror would not change her stance.