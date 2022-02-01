Fallen Houston-area deputy remembered as friend, mentor

“We cannot continue to successfully serve the community we love when there’s this blatant disregard for life ... This blatant disregard has to end,” Heap said.

Galloway, 47, was shot and killed after pulling over a Toyota Avalon.

Authorities allege Oscar Rosales got out of his vehicle, fired multiple shots at Galloway with some type of assault rifle and then got back in his car and drove away. Galloway was still seated in his patrol car and attempting to notify dispatch of the traffic stop when Rosales allegedly fired his weapon at the vehicle’s windshield, according to court records.

Rosales, 51, who has been charged with capital murder in Galloway’s death, was being held without bond. He was arrested last week in Mexico. Authorities were still trying to determine an alleged motive for the shooting.

Rosales’ common law wife and her brother have each been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case after being accused of cleaning Rosales’ car in an attempt to cover up his alleged involvement in Galloway’s death.