DALLAS — While it may feel like the heat won’t ever come to an end, cooler weather should be on the horizon in the coming weeks and months. With that comes certain seasonal viruses, including another potential wave of COVID-19.

Local doctors are warning of a potential “tripledemic” this fall, consisting of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19. To combat these illnesses, infectious disease experts are recommending people — especially high-risk and unvaccinated individuals — consider vaccinating as a tool against severe disease.

In addition to an anticipated fall virus season, COVID-19 saw a slight uptick this summer, including in North Texas, where hospitals have seen a rise in the number of infected patients over the last month. COVID-19 case numbers are also on the rise nationally, according to July data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We’re not anywhere near where we’ve been at with some of the peaks in the past, but we are seeing a few more cases,” explained Dr. James Cutrell, an infectious disease expert at UT Southwestern.

Here’s what else you should know about the recent spike in COVID-19, the updated shot and what other tools are available to protect against viruses this fall:

What to know about COVID-19 and the updated booster

Most of the current COVID-19 cases comprise of the XBB and XBB.1.5 subvariants, which are considered less severe versions of the original omicron variant. Omicron first surged in early 2022 and wreaked havoc on hospitals across the country.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved of a new booster targeting these variants, but the vaccine is still pending authorization. Unlike the previous bivalent booster that targeted the original strain and the two contagious omicron subvariants, this new shot specifically targets XBB, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

Not only does the updated vaccine offer protection against the XBB variant circulating now, it also targets its closely related EG.5 subvariant, which is another descendant of omicron, Hotez added.

While it’s unclear exactly when the updated booster will roll out, Hotez anticipates the vaccine should be available by early fall.

“But don’t be surprised if by the end of August or first week of September, we start hearing about it,” he said.

Should I get the updated COVID-19 booster?

While an uptick in COVID-19 cases isn’t necessarily cause for panic, there are tools available that offer protection, Hotez said.

“[Cases] are still low, but they are coming up, and I am concerned enough that they will continue to go up that people really do need to take advantage of the XBB booster,” he said.

People at high risk for severe complications should especially consider getting the updated COVID-19 shot. These include people over the age of 65, people with chronic heart and lung conditions, immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, and individuals who live in nursing homes and care facilities.

People who travel frequently should also more seriously consider getting the updated booster due to the sheer amount of people traveling on airplanes and trains, Hotez said.

“I think it’s important to emphasize that COVID is going up again, and you want to maximize your protection,” he said, adding that people are still at risk for long COVID.

The previous booster offered protection from infection for about two to three months and provided immunity against risk of severe disease and hospitalization for four to six months. Therefore, even if you got last year’s booster shot, it’s recommended to get the updated one this season due to waning immunity.

If you’re still on the fence about whether to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine this fall, Cutrell recommends assessing three criteria: whether you are immunocompromised, the risks of others around you and your own risk tolerance.

“I think the approach isn’t a one-size-fits-all, but it’s about thinking through your own personal risk and those that are closest to you and that you interact with extensively on a daily basis,” he said.

Where does the RSV vaccine stand?

Adults over the age of 60 are eligible to receive the newly developed RSV vaccine. Cutrell advised that people in this age group, who are considered at higher risk for hospitalization to RSV, consult with their doctor before getting it.

This respiratory illness, which spiked earlier than usual this year, usually resembles a cold in healthy people but can be life-threatening to the elderly as well as infants.

In addition, the FDA recently approved of a drug called nirsevimab, which isn’t a vaccine but rather a monoclonal antibody shot. While an mRNA vaccine stimulates an immune response to produce antibodies, this shot shortcuts that process and gives the antibody directly to infants, Hotez explained.

The CDC recommends a dose of nirsevimab for all babies younger than eight months as they enter their first RSV season this fall.

Pregnant women, who are generally considered at higher risk for severe disease, are also in line for an RSV immunization as a way to protect their newborns. This vaccine is still pending approval, but research conducted by Pfizer found the vaccine was 82% effective in preventing RSV in infants’ first months of life.

“If you immunize women who are pregnant, then some of those passive antibodies will pass to their babies before they’re born, and will help protect them after they deliver,” Cutrell explained.

Should I get the flu shot?

It’s advised for anyone 6 months of age and older to get the influenza shot every season, according to the CDC. The flu had an earlier start than usual last year, and some experts think the respiratory illness could follow a similar pattern this fall.

“COVID has scrambled the timing of some of these other respiratory viruses, and so we think that in the past couple of years, we’ve seen a bit of an early flu season,” Cutrell said.

Cutrell recommends getting your flu shot in September or early October. Additionally, getting the flu shot and COVID-19 at the same time is considered acceptable and safe.

“From a practical, logistical standpoint, a lot of times, for people who don’t go to the doctor that often, it may be most convenient to get them in that same visit,” he said.