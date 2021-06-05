Faith-filled people see opportunities, not threats

A recent Gallup poll found that fewer than 50% of Americans now belong to a house of worship. That is the lowest number since Gallup began conducting this survey more than 80 years ago.

At the same time, there has been a steady increase in the number of Americans who do not identify with any religion at all — the so-called “nones.” That group has grown from 8% of the population in 1999 to 21% in 2020. That increase is especially noticeable among millennials, those Americans born between 1981 and 1996. Nearly a third of that age group no longer belongs to any religious tradition.

Statistics like these can be unsettling for people of faith. Some Christians wonder if the very survival of our belief system is in danger. We might worry about what sort of nation we will live in 10 or 20 years from now if fewer and fewer people believe in God. Will our faith slowly decline and eventually die out? Is this the end of the line for the church that Jesus founded when he died and rose again?