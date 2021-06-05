Faith-filled people see opportunities, not threats

A recent Gallup poll found that fewer than 50% of Americans now belong to a house of worship. That is the lowest number since Gallup began conducting this survey more than 80 years ago.
At the same time, there has been a steady increase in the number of Americans who do not identify with any religion at all — the so-called “nones.” That group has grown from 8% of the population in 1999 to 21% in 2020. That increase is especially noticeable among millennials, those Americans born between 1981 and 1996. Nearly a third of that age group no longer belongs to any religious tradition.
Statistics like these can be unsettling for people of faith. Some Christians wonder if the very survival of our belief system is in danger. We might worry about what sort of nation we will live in 10 or 20 years from now if fewer and fewer people believe in God. Will our faith slowly decline and eventually die out? Is this the end of the line for the church that Jesus founded when he died and rose again?
Believe it or not, the times we’re living in are not all that unusual, not even for the United States. Not many people know that in 1776, the year of our nation’s birth, fewer than 20% of Americans belonged to a house of worship. In their book, The Churching of America, Roger Finke and Rodney Stark point out that during the colonial period, there were typically more people in bars on Saturday night than in churches on Sunday morning. Then, as now, it felt that the church was in a precarious position, as if the slightest push in the wrong direction could cause it to fall apart completely.
What caused the American church to turn around so dramatically? What caused it to suddenly grow, to the point that by the early 1900s more than half of Americans were actively connected to a church? How did American Christianity come back from the very brink of extinction?
There are many answers to those questions, but the best one is that small groups of faithful Christians began to see opportunities where other people only saw threats. Frontier preachers who believed in the power of the gospel traveled hundreds of miles on horseback to tell people about Jesus. College students huddled together on campus to pray that God would use them to tell people about Jesus throughout the nation and the world. Ordinary Christians diligently studied God’s word, dissatisfied with the shallow and incomplete answers the world was offering to people.
As these faithful Jesus-followers began to pray and to grow closer to the Lord, they began to understand that the darkest moments in history are quite often when God’s Spirit begins to move in new and powerful ways. Instead of shrinking back in fear, or attacking people with hostility, these steadfast men and women began to do what Jesus told his people to do from the very beginning. They sought to know him deeply and to help other people know him as well. They winsomely and courageously proclaimed the good news that Jesus died and rose again in order to bring hope and eternal life to the world. They returned to the same spiritual practices that caused the early church to grow and to thrive through the power of the Holy Spirit.
It’s easy to grow anxious and afraid in the face of perceived threats to our faith. When the world seems hostile and our numbers are declining, our first instinct is either to hide in fear or to lash out in anger. But the path of panic will never lead us to the hope and spiritual renewal that we desire. Instead, God calls us to see opportunities where others see only threats. He calls us to turn away from the anxiety, anger, and chaos of the world around us and look toward Him instead. Jesus would have us understand that small groups of faithful Christians can still have a profound impact on the world, one life at a time.
Don’t get me wrong: We cannot guarantee that God will move in a particular way at a particular time. None of us knows the future of our nation or our world. God’s Spirit isn’t under our control, and the course of the world isn’t ours to determine. But we can still prepare our own hearts and lives so we’ll be ready for him to move. And while we wait, we don’t have to live in anxiety, anger or despair, but instead we can believe and proclaim that there is always hope, even in the most precarious and difficult times.
Matt Morton is the teaching pastor at the Creekside Campus of Grace Bible Church in College Station.