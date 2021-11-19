 Skip to main content
Faith Calendar: Nov. 20
SundayFirst United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Sitton and the Sanctuary Choir. A 9 a.m. contemporary worship service will be held in the Christian Life Center gym with Associate Pastor Jennifer Webber. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has worship service at 10:45 a.m. Adult Sunday school classes are via Zoom at 9 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will hold a virtual service at 10 a.m. for all ages at brazos-uu.org.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship at 10:30 a.m. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live. covenantpresbyterian.org.

Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.

First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. fellowshipfwb.org.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, has a traditional worship service at 8 a.m. and in-person and online service at 10:45 a.m. It will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. oursavioursbcs.org.

Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have in-person worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be streamed at the church’s website, friends-ucc.org.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in person and online at 10:45 a.m. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. firstchristianbcs.org.

St. Mary’s Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave. in College Station, holds Sunday Mass at 8 and 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. aggiecatholic.org.

Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station, will have services at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. christ-umc.org.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 305 W. Third St. in Brenham, will have in-person and streamed worship services at 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station, will have in person and livestream services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station, has in-person services at 9:30 a.m.

A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Dr. in College Station, has traditional services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and a contemporary service at 9:45 a.m.

