Faith Calendar: March 27

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, is having in-person worship Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., with COVID-19 precautions. Services also will stream online on Facebook and YouTube at 9:30 a.m. Drive-thru Holy Communion is available from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. oursavioursbcs.org.

Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an online worship service on Facebook and YouTube at 11 a.m. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.

First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in-person and online at 10 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. www.firstchristianbcs.org.