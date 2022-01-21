Faith Calendar: Jan. 22

Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station, will hold a traditional service at 8 a.m., a contemporary service at 9:30 and a blended service at 11. christ-umc.org.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 305 W. Third St. in Brenham, will have in-person and streamed worship services at 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. stpaulsbrenham.org.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station, will have in-person services at 8 a.m. in the chapel and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service is aired on Facebook and YouTube. stthomasbcs.org.

Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station, has an in-person and livestreamed service at 9:30 a.m. peacelutheranbcs.org.

A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Dr. in College Station, has traditional services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and a contemporary service at 9:45 a.m. am-umc.org.

Antioch Community Church, 1803 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan, has an in-person worship service at 10 a.m. antiochcs.org.