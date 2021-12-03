Faith Calendar: Dec. 4

SUNDAY
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, has traditional worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. with Pastor Rick Sitton and the Sanctuary Choir. A 9 a.m. contemporary worship service will be held in the Christian Life Center gym with Associate Pastor Jennifer Webber. A Spanish service is also offered at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Services will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube and at fumcbryan.org/worship/livestream.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have worship services at 7:30, 9 and 11:15 a.m. The 11:15 a.m. service will be streamed on the church’s Facebook page. For more information, visit standrewsbcs.org.
Coffee and a presentation on "Music of the Season: at 10:15 a.m. in the parish hall. Children and youth classes offered, 10:15-11:00 a.m.
217 W. 26t Street, downtown Bryan. www.standrewsbcs.org
Dec. 9th Sing-a-long, Cookies and Cocoa at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Follow the bells to Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 7:30 p.m. after the Christmas Stroll and parade in Downtown Bryan for the annual Carols and Cocoa celebration. Rejoice and join in singing your favorite carols and hymns led by Lindsey Morgan Faber and accompanied by music director Linda Patterson on one of the city’s most beautiful organs. The festivities continuewith music by the hand bell choir, and cocoa and cookies.This event is free and open to the public. Parking is available adjacent to the church. 217 W. 26th Street, downtown Bryan. www.standrewsbcs.org.
First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan, has worship service at 10:45 a.m. For details, visit fpcbryan.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will hold a virtual service at 10:20 a.m. for all ages at brazos-uu.org.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, will worship at 10:30 a.m. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live. covenantpresbyterian.org.
Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.
First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.
Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. fellowshipfwb.org.
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, has a traditional worship service at 8 a.m. and an in-person and online service at 10:45 a.m. It will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. oursavioursbcs.org.
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have in-person worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be streamed at the church’s website, friends-ucc.org.
Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.
First Christian Church, 900 S. Ennis St. in Bryan, will worship in person and online at 10:45 a.m. The service also will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. firstchristianbcs.org.
St. Mary’s Catholic Center, 603 Church Ave. in College Station, holds Sunday Mass at 8 and 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. aggiecatholic.org.
Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station, will hold a traditional service at 8 a.m., with a contemporary service at 9:30 and a blended service at 11. christ-umc.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 305 W. Third St. in Brenham, will have in-person and streamed worship services at 8, 9:15 and 10:30 a.m.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station, will have in person services at 8 a.m. in the chapel and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service is aired on Facebook and YouTube.
Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station, has an in-person and livestreamed service at 9:30 a.m.
A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Dr. in College Station, has traditional services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and a contemporary service at 9:45 a.m.