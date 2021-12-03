Faith Calendar: Dec. 4

Faith United Church, 2901 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/faithuccbryan.

First Baptist Church Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have a traditional service at 8:45 a.m., with contemporary and Spanish services at 11:15 a.m. The services will air live at fbcbryan.org/watch.

Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:45 a.m. fellowshipfwb.org.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, has a traditional worship service at 8 a.m. and an in-person and online service at 10:45 a.m. It will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. oursavioursbcs.org.

Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have in-person worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be streamed at the church’s website, friends-ucc.org.

Lifepoint Christian Church, 1121 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan, will worship at 10:30 a.m. Services will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. lifepointbcs.org.