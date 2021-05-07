Serena Lee at Angels Care Home Health

For home health nurses, going into people’s homes and unknown situations can be interesting, challenging, scary and rewarding, but Serena Lee, RN, BSN, with Angels Care Home Health said she is up to the challenge.
“Home health is more important now than ever during the pandemic,” Lee said. “But it is absolutely perfect for me. The difference in home health and acute care is you get to spend more time with the patient, which you can’t do in an acute setting like a hospital where you have a lot more patients and a lot more going on simultaneously. But this is one-on-one, raw, and in (the patient’s) environment where you can see exactly how they live, and the obstacles that are preventing them from being able to comply with doctor’s orders.”
The passion that Lee feels about caring for her patients is evident by her compassion, thoroughness and courage, said Rhonda Cain, RN administrator with Angels Care Home Health of College Station.
“She’s solid,” Cain said. “She does a very good assessment and is great at teaching patients. Usually when I send Serena to a patient, they all want to keep her as their nurse. They don’t want other nurses.”
Cain said Lee is always there for the team – willing to step up and help any way she can, especially during the height of the pandemic.
“There’s no situation in the past year that I’ve known her that has been problematic for her,” Cain said. “She was not afraid to treat our COVID-positive patients at all. She went out in full PPE without question to take care of patients.”
That kind of courage is required in home health, Cain said.
“Home health is a very challenging side of the business because you end up going into unknown places, and you don’t always know what you’re getting into,” Cain said. “You could go into a very nice situation or a bad situation, and in home health, we don’t have the support like you do in a clinic or a hospital we are alone; we are the eyes and the ears, so sometimes it can get challenging if you don’t have the physician right there or a respiratory therapist or a physical therapist with you for whatever needs to be done. (Lee) has no fear, and is very capable.”
Lee has been a nurse for six years and has spent four of those years in home health. A lot of that work includes follow-up care for people who have left the hospital and preventive care so that they don’t need to return to the hospital. It’s everything from medicine management to wound care.
But for Lee, it’s also helping the helpless. Many of the patients she sees have a hard time making it to a clinic or hospital because of dementia, lack of transportation or immobility, and she is sometimes their only caretaker.
“And I love it,” Lee said. “I love being there for them. They are my people. I love them. Patients that I see for wound care, I see frequently – three to four times a week. You can imagine I’m a fixture in their household. I’m part of their family. We get very close, and I love being able to have that kind of family type relationships with my clients.”
Every day, Lee said, she gains new perspective into her own life while caring for patients, as some of her patients have less than ideal living circumstances.
“They deserve the same quality of care as anyone else,” Lee said. “And that’s what we do in home health and one of the hardest things we do – fighting for those people to get fair medical treatment.”
The ability to help others is something Lee considers a privilege – what she called a gift from God.
“I’m so lucky to be a nurse, and it’s also good for you. It’s good for your soul when you help other people,” Lee said. “It makes it easier for you to deal with your own adversities. We’ve all got stuff going on just dealing with life, but I know that somebody has always got it worse.”