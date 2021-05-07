Serena Lee at Angels Care Home Health

That kind of courage is required in home health, Cain said.

“Home health is a very challenging side of the business because you end up going into unknown places, and you don’t always know what you’re getting into,” Cain said. “You could go into a very nice situation or a bad situation, and in home health, we don’t have the support like you do in a clinic or a hospital we are alone; we are the eyes and the ears, so sometimes it can get challenging if you don’t have the physician right there or a respiratory therapist or a physical therapist with you for whatever needs to be done. (Lee) has no fear, and is very capable.”

Lee has been a nurse for six years and has spent four of those years in home health. A lot of that work includes follow-up care for people who have left the hospital and preventive care so that they don’t need to return to the hospital. It’s everything from medicine management to wound care.

But for Lee, it’s also helping the helpless. Many of the patients she sees have a hard time making it to a clinic or hospital because of dementia, lack of transportation or immobility, and she is sometimes their only caretaker.