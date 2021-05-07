Natasha Turner at Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation

The closeness Turner felt for residents only got stronger during the pandemic. The trial brought everyone at Legacy together, she said.

“They are like family”. We begin to bond over things just because while working in a long-term care facility, you’re almost here more than you’re at home, so this becomes your second family,” Turner said. “And I would say that being the sole support for the residents during the pandemic, you just learn a lot of patience and a lot of compassion and how to care more – they teach you a lot.”

One of the best lessons Turner has learned from working at Legacy is just to slow down and enjoy life, she said.

“People are always in a rush and caught up in the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life,” Turner said. “Even at McDonald’s, people are rushing you to get your food, and when caring for the residents, they kind of make you slow down and smell the roses. You forget about stuff that doesn’t require attention immediately and residents remind you to slow down and just enjoy their company.”

When it comes down to it, Turner said, she just really enjoys being around people and helping people. Ever since she was little, she knew she’d be a caretaker. During play time, she would give her grandparents and cousins imaginary illnesses so she could take care of them.