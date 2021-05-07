Natasha Turner at Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation

Every day, nurse Natasha Turner goes into Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation looking forward to what she will learn from her patients that day.
“I choose to be in geriatrics because I enjoy being around the elderly population – they make me laugh, make me cry sometimes, but it’s always something different,” Turner said. “It’s never the same from one day to the next. It’s a joy to be around them.”
Turner has been a nurse for 20 years and at Legacy for a year. During the height of the pandemic when visitation was not allowed at the facility, Turner said the situation was stressful.
“We were doing our best to make sure we kept all our patients safe, and we became pretty much their family,” Turner said. “We gave them a lot of love, comfort and care to let them know we are here for them – that they weren’t alone going through the pandemic.”
And just as the nurses and health care staff were there for those who live at Legacy, residents were also there for staff, Turner said.
“We had to support them, and they supported us,” Turner said. “It was an equal support. There were some patients who were really alert, and they would talk to us about the pandemic, and some were not so fortunate mentally to know what was going on, but at the same time, they knew something was going on because they couldn’t see their loved ones.”
The closeness Turner felt for residents only got stronger during the pandemic. The trial brought everyone at Legacy together, she said.
“They are like family”. We begin to bond over things just because while working in a long-term care facility, you’re almost here more than you’re at home, so this becomes your second family,” Turner said. “And I would say that being the sole support for the residents during the pandemic, you just learn a lot of patience and a lot of compassion and how to care more – they teach you a lot.”
One of the best lessons Turner has learned from working at Legacy is just to slow down and enjoy life, she said.
“People are always in a rush and caught up in the hustle and bustle of day-to-day life,” Turner said. “Even at McDonald’s, people are rushing you to get your food, and when caring for the residents, they kind of make you slow down and smell the roses. You forget about stuff that doesn’t require attention immediately and residents remind you to slow down and just enjoy their company.”
When it comes down to it, Turner said, she just really enjoys being around people and helping people. Ever since she was little, she knew she’d be a caretaker. During play time, she would give her grandparents and cousins imaginary illnesses so she could take care of them.
“I’ve been wanting to be a nurse since I was 5, and I am still chasing the dream every day because there is something new to learn every day,” Turner said.
Being a mother of three children and a wife of 20 years, Turner said her family is her inspiration. Myles Holyfield, senior vice president at Legacy Rehabilitation, said it took a lot of courage for Turner to work during the height of the pandemic when she had her family at home to think of.
“Natasha was definitely a team player,” Holyfield said. “Whatever the need was, wherever the need manifested, she was there. So, if we needed a nurse to work the COVID unit, she was one of the first people to volunteer to do so, so she worked our unit until we closed it.”
Holyfield said Turner set an example for the rest of the nursing staff.
“It took courage to say, ‘Hey, this is what we need to do,’ and she stepped up like most of us,” Holyfield said. “Plus, she’s a mother and has children at home, so it was a concern for folks working in an environment where you are dealing with COVID-positive residents, but she put others above self – it was definitely a selfless act.”