Mendy Haney at CapRock Hospital

As the new director of patient care services at CapRock Hospital, it’s Mendy Haney’s innovative vision of nursing that makes her a great leader, said CapRock’s CEO Brenda Davis.
“She is extremely passionate about her patients,” Davis said. “She has a vision for what she wants nursing to be at CapRock: spending time with patients and going the extra mile to make sure we cover all their needs – not only their needs for health care, but also for compassion and for just having a friend to talk to.”
Haney graduated from nursing school in 1997 and started working in the intensive care unit, which she calls her love and her passion. Eventually Haney transitioned into leadership roles, and her position at CapRock allows her to not only lead but to also work closely with physicians, hospitalists and patients.
Thinking about why she has continued to be a nurse for the past 25 years, Haney said drawing close to patients when they are going through something difficult, and being able to take care of them during that time makes it all worth it.
“That’s what makes me love my patients – when they are really helpless and can’t help themselves, and at that moment in time, I can be the one there for them,” Haney said. “I can say, ‘I’m going to take care of you,’ and then they let me in at that most private, personal time. It makes my heart happy. It really does.”
Haney appreciates when she can develop connections with her patients. She loves when patients come back to show their progress.
“It’s extremely rewarding when you have a patient for a long time because you become very connected with them,” Haney said. “When they are not doing well and then they turn the corner and come back for a visit, it warms your heart. It fills your tank. We always ask, ‘What’s your why?’ That’s your why – the things that fill your tank back up when it’s empty.”
During the height of the pandemic, Haney said, it’s that personal care that patients needed the most during their worst times.
“Especially with the pandemic going on, we have seen people where they are taking their last breath, and being able to hold their hand and show compassion and care for them and help them when they can’t help themselves is the most rewarding.”
Although it is rewarding, being a nurse has been extremely challenging, Haney said. Teamwork and community support have been invaluable.
“It’s been a difficult period. It’s been working lots and lots of hours and seeing very, very sick patients that if you didn’t have your team and have those relationships with your physicians and other staff members and our community supporting us, I don’t know how we’d get through it,” Haney said.
During the extra shifts, there would be long hours without a meal until the community stepped up and businesses and people dropped off food.
“When the community supported us, it meant so much,” Haney said. “We are smaller than other large hospitals, so a lot of times we are forgotten, but the community didn’t forget us. They really engulfed us and recognized we were busy as well.”
As a smaller hospital, CapRock does not have a cafeteria, so on Christmas, Haney was worried about nurses and staff being able to find food when so many restaurants were closed. So, Haney made sure food was delivered to nurses, physicians and staff so that they could more effectively take care of COVID patients because “the way to a nurse’s heart is through food,” Haney said.
“You do it out of loyalty to your peers,” Haney said. “When you get off and you’re exhausted, you leave and get them something to eat, and surprise them. It’s about taking care of others who are taking care of others, even if you just want to sit down after a 13-hour day, so we all just try and take care of each other.”
It’s that train of thought that makes Megan Crow, a fellow nurse at CapRock, love working with Haney.
“Mendy is an amazing nurse and an amazing boss,” Crow said. “She’s a wonderful leader, good listener, good at everything she does, and treats employees well. She’s wonderful to work under.”