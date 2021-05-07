Mendy Haney at CapRock Hospital

As the new director of patient care services at CapRock Hospital, it’s Mendy Haney’s innovative vision of nursing that makes her a great leader, said CapRock’s CEO Brenda Davis.

“She is extremely passionate about her patients,” Davis said. “She has a vision for what she wants nursing to be at CapRock: spending time with patients and going the extra mile to make sure we cover all their needs – not only their needs for health care, but also for compassion and for just having a friend to talk to.”

Haney graduated from nursing school in 1997 and started working in the intensive care unit, which she calls her love and her passion. Eventually Haney transitioned into leadership roles, and her position at CapRock allows her to not only lead but to also work closely with physicians, hospitalists and patients.

Thinking about why she has continued to be a nurse for the past 25 years, Haney said drawing close to patients when they are going through something difficult, and being able to take care of them during that time makes it all worth it.