Megan Crow at CapRock Hospital

Crow’s craving for knowledge is what started her on the nursing track. It was her fascination with how the human body works and how to help it heal that inspired her to become a nurse. What continues to motivate Crow is the difference she is making in other people’s lives.

“Seeing people come in having the worst day of their life and being able to turn that around for them and make it a little better is rewarding,” Crow said.

The rewarding parts of being a nurse are worth the challenges, which increased during the height of the pandemic, Crow said.

“There are a lot people who don’t understand what you go through as a nurse – seeing dying, seeing death; people don’t really think about how often nurses see that,” Crow said. “They don’t see in their lives what nurses go through on a daily basis, like seeing family members as upset as they are. It takes a toll on a nurse. Though you do get used to it a little, it is still difficult to go through that.”

To ease the challenges, Crow has created strong bonds with fellow employees at CapRock. Her friendships are a great support and another rewarding part of her job, she said.

“We are a team (at CapRock),” Crow said. “We are a small facility, a micro hospital, so usually when in-patient nurses and ER nurses wouldn’t typically integrate, here at CapRock, we are hand-in-hand and working with each other – helping with questions and being each other’s resources along with the physicians. We are a small knit family, so it’s easy to get a hold of administration. I can call my CEO if I have a question, so it’s nice to have that family feel that CapRock has.”