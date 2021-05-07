Megan Crow at CapRock Hospital

There could not be a higher compliment in describing CapRock Hospital nurse Megan Crow than what her supervisor said about her.
“I always tell her – if something happens to me or my family, I want her by my bedside to take care of me,” said Mendy Haney, director of patient care services at CapRock. “She has excellent nursing skills. In this life, there are givers and there are takers, and she is a giver. She’s always 100 percent a patient advocate. Her patients come first – even above her own needs.”
Crow has been an emergency room nurse for 14 years. She attended nursing school in Bryan-College Station, after which she worked at St. Joseph Hospital for about 10 years until she began working at CapRock four years ago.
As the past year brought on unprecedented challenges, Haney said, Crow continued to do whatever it took to make sure things got done.
“At CapRock, we wear so many hats, and Megan is my right hand – willing to help in any area she can,” Haney said. “I can remember we had a patient who was not doing well at all, and I picked up the phone, and I said, ‘I need you,’ and she was there at the bedside right away. She’s always ready to help with her excellent skills.”
That is Crow’s goal – to be a level-headed nurse that other nurses can go to when they need help with anything from figuring out the proper way to treat a patient to hanging an IV to working through trauma, Crow said.
Crow’s craving for knowledge is what started her on the nursing track. It was her fascination with how the human body works and how to help it heal that inspired her to become a nurse. What continues to motivate Crow is the difference she is making in other people’s lives.
“Seeing people come in having the worst day of their life and being able to turn that around for them and make it a little better is rewarding,” Crow said.
The rewarding parts of being a nurse are worth the challenges, which increased during the height of the pandemic, Crow said.
“There are a lot people who don’t understand what you go through as a nurse – seeing dying, seeing death; people don’t really think about how often nurses see that,” Crow said. “They don’t see in their lives what nurses go through on a daily basis, like seeing family members as upset as they are. It takes a toll on a nurse. Though you do get used to it a little, it is still difficult to go through that.”
To ease the challenges, Crow has created strong bonds with fellow employees at CapRock. Her friendships are a great support and another rewarding part of her job, she said.
“We are a team (at CapRock),” Crow said. “We are a small facility, a micro hospital, so usually when in-patient nurses and ER nurses wouldn’t typically integrate, here at CapRock, we are hand-in-hand and working with each other – helping with questions and being each other’s resources along with the physicians. We are a small knit family, so it’s easy to get a hold of administration. I can call my CEO if I have a question, so it’s nice to have that family feel that CapRock has.”