Jennifer Lavalais at Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation

“It was quite difficult to witness firsthand the devastating toll that COVID-19 took on our residents and their family members, as well as the staff,” Lavalais said. “My heart goes out to all individuals impacted by this virus. I recently lost my mother due to complications of COVID-19, and it’s not easy.”

The support the health care workers give to each other at Legacy has been invaluable, Lavalais said.

“I can honestly say that I feel as though being a part of an awesome team of dedicated health care workers, such as the individuals that I have the pleasure of working with daily, made things easier for our company as a whole during this pandemic,” Lavalais said. “In addition to the fact that we are employed by a company that goes above and beyond to boost morale and take care of their staff.”

One of the reasons Lavalais is at Legacy is because she enjoys the time she gets getting to know the residents and their family members while providing patient-centered care. Helping people is the reason she got into nursing, she said.