Jennifer Lavalais at Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation

When residents and staff at Legacy Nursing & Rehabilitation faced new challenges this past year, nurse Jennifer Lavalais, RN, was a calm in the storm, said Myles Holyfield, the facility’s senior vice president.
“What makes her an excellent nurse is her ability to remain calm under pressure and remain calm whenever circumstances were like nothing we had ever dealt with before,” Holyfield said. “She did a wonderful job in dealing with the fears of our staff, with the fears of our residents, and with the fears of our families.”
Lavalais’ leadership skills showed as she routinely held meetings with the staff explaining the circumstances and situations that needed to change during the pandemic. She was proficient in explaining new medication, new rules and different guidelines due to the pandemic, Holyfield said.
“She just did a wonderful job in keeping up with all those changes and in educating our staff during the height of the outbreak, and everything we had to deal with,” Holyfield said.
Lavalais has been a nurse for 20 years – primarily working with the geriatric population as well as in urgent care at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Unlike anything she’s faced before, being a nurse at a care facility with geriatric patients during the pandemic has been challenging and filled with a variety of emotions, Lavalais said.
“It was quite difficult to witness firsthand the devastating toll that COVID-19 took on our residents and their family members, as well as the staff,” Lavalais said. “My heart goes out to all individuals impacted by this virus. I recently lost my mother due to complications of COVID-19, and it’s not easy.”
The support the health care workers give to each other at Legacy has been invaluable, Lavalais said.
“I can honestly say that I feel as though being a part of an awesome team of dedicated health care workers, such as the individuals that I have the pleasure of working with daily, made things easier for our company as a whole during this pandemic,” Lavalais said. “In addition to the fact that we are employed by a company that goes above and beyond to boost morale and take care of their staff.”
One of the reasons Lavalais is at Legacy is because she enjoys the time she gets getting to know the residents and their family members while providing patient-centered care. Helping people is the reason she got into nursing, she said.
“I’ve always had a passion to help people,” Lavalais said. “Growing up, I witnessed the challenge that my mother and father, in addition to my mother’s siblings, faced when my grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia. From that moment, I wanted to be a nurse so I could help others the way they took care of him.”
When Lavalais isn’t working as a nurse, she enjoys spending time with her husband and three children. When she is working, she devotes everything she has to being an advocate for her patients, she said.
“When it comes to being a nurse, I try to lead by example,” Lavalais said. “I feel that a nurse should be dedicated to not only the individuals that she is assigned to provide care for, but all individuals. A nurse should be an advocate for her patients, he or she should be able to lend an ear, or shoulder to cry on when needed. They should be caring, compassionate and selfless. It takes a special person to be a nurse.”