Heather Bankston at St. Joseph Health

Also, because Bankston grew up in the community, she knew owners of several restaurants, including Longhorn Tavern Steak House, Yesterday’s and Joe’s Place, that stepped up to donate food. The food was a way for Bankston to give back to fellow employees and friends who were going through trauma seeing people die or having relatives die.

“I have worked at St. Joseph going on 21 years now, so I have worked a long time with a lot of people, and I saw my co-workers struggling and needing help,” Bankston said. “They were working long hours and days on end – 13 hours a day and coming back to work five to six days in a row. In that case, you don’t have time to come home and cook and take care of your family, and at that time, there were so many patients with COVID, and it was daily that someone was dying, and it was heartbreaking. You’d come home and cry every day. I had to figure out how to help the staff.”

Other examples of Bankston’s ability to notice needs and motivate others to fill those needs include getting a punching bag for overly stressed nurses. When she saw that COVID patients’ phones were dying and many of them didn’t have phone chargers, she reached out to local cell phone companies and got thousands of cell phone chargers donated. This allowed patients to be able to talk to their families directly to relay desperately wanted information.