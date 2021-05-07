Doug Fuentes at Baylor Scott & White Health

When Doug Fuentes, RN, was growing up, his mother’s medical issues had a big impact on him. Needing to be in and out of the hospital often, he learned at a young age how crucial caring nurses can be.

“Growing up, it was just her and I – it was just the two of us,” Fuentes said. “I was with her, and I got to see how nurses can impact people. There were nurses that would come in, and if we had a bad day, if we saw this nurse, we knew things were going to get better.”

As a nurse at Baylor Scott & White in College Station where he gets patients ready for surgery and helps take care of them after surgery, he implements the same kind of care he wanted for his mother.

“I told myself I would do my best to take care of them (patients) the way I would want my mother to be taken care of and how everyone should be taken care of,” Fuentes said. “We see people at their low places, so when you see these patients and their family, you try to do your best to help them out and to make things the best they can be for them in the situation.”

Over the seven years Fuentes has been a nurse and after becoming a board-certified medical surgical nurse and receiving his Master of Science in Nursing Leadership & Management, one of his most important roles remains making sure patients feel heard.