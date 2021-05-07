Danielle Smith at Baylor Scott & White Health

When an opening became available for a nurse practitioner at the cardiology department of the Baylor Scott & White Clinic – College Station, Dr. William Todd Gray, DO, knew exactly who he wanted in that position.
Danielle Smith, FNP, was at the top of Gray’s list, and now that they work together, he said he feels the department is fortunate to have her.
“When the opportunity arose, and we needed a person, I immediately submitted her name because she is affable, very optimistic, positive, and very good with patients,” Gray said. “She is a very skilled clinician, and it’s rare that you get someone with all those qualities together.”
One of the reasons why Gray said Smith is dependable as a clinical nurse is because she does her research before every patient.
“She researches before she goes and takes care of each of the patients,” Gray said. “She knows what she’s going into and evaluates and makes the right decisions. She then reviews patients with me thoroughly, and always has a very precise plan regarding treatment of the patients. I don’t have to worry whether she understands the physiology of the problem.”
Before high school, Smith had a love for learning about nursing and the science behind it. Over the past 17 years, she has been honing her nursing skills by working in many positions and departments in different facilities that have each taught her aspects of health care, she said. She has worked in a skilled nursing unit where she assisted in long-term acute care, as a director of nursing for several years, in an emergency room, and in a catheterization laboratory, which led her to where she is today.
“I went to work at the cath lab and loved it, and that’s where my love for cardiology came from,” Smith said. “It was so interesting to see results we got from the procedures. It was exciting, and I enjoyed seeing the immediate gratification. People came in on the verge of death, doing and feeling terrible, then they’d go and we’d help them, and then they’d feel amazing, and they are alive. I knew cardiology was my niche.”
Through her work experiences as a nurse and through her education- including getting her Master of Science in Nursing from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and getting an American Academy of Nurse Practitioners certification- Smith has acquired a great deal of knowledge, but she said it’s never enough.
“It’s the experience over the years as a nurse that helps you relate to patients, but every day I learn something,” Smith said. “Being a nurse is never stagnant, and there’s always new data, new information and new ways to help patients. You can never be stagnant in nursing. I focus on continuing to learn every day.”
Education isn’t just something she feels strongly about for herself but empowering her patients through education is important to her as well, she said.
“Being an effective nurse is doing everything possible to make sure they (patients) have everything they need to be advocates for themselves,” Smith said. “Health care is a team, that includes the patient. And if we don’t give them the tools to take care of themselves and be an advocate for themselves, that’s a disservice. I try to help them understand everything from the diagnosis, to medication, to pathology, and if they understand more about what to look for, they know what questions to ask.”
Smith is more than her skills and training, but is a nurse who cares deeply for her patients. This attribute comes naturally to her because she is an “all-around good person,” Gray said.
Being able to care for patients the best she can is and has always been her ultimate goal, Smith said.
“I am very happy with where I am (in the cardiology department),” Smith said. “It took a long path to get here, but I can now relate to patients because I can talk to them at a level they can understand because I’ve been there as an RN, an LPN, and I understand from the ground level up what they’re going through. I understand from a nurse practitioner standpoint and from a nurse on the floor standpoint. I also understand what they’re going through at home. So, it’s very helpful to have been on both sides.”