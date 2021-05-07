Danielle Smith at Baylor Scott & White Health

“I went to work at the cath lab and loved it, and that’s where my love for cardiology came from,” Smith said. “It was so interesting to see results we got from the procedures. It was exciting, and I enjoyed seeing the immediate gratification. People came in on the verge of death, doing and feeling terrible, then they’d go and we’d help them, and then they’d feel amazing, and they are alive. I knew cardiology was my niche.”

Through her work experiences as a nurse and through her education- including getting her Master of Science in Nursing from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and getting an American Academy of Nurse Practitioners certification- Smith has acquired a great deal of knowledge, but she said it’s never enough.

“It’s the experience over the years as a nurse that helps you relate to patients, but every day I learn something,” Smith said. “Being a nurse is never stagnant, and there’s always new data, new information and new ways to help patients. You can never be stagnant in nursing. I focus on continuing to learn every day.”

Education isn’t just something she feels strongly about for herself but empowering her patients through education is important to her as well, she said.