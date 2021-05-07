Candace Gersch at Baylor Scott & White Health

When surgeries were put on hold at Baylor Scott & White in March 2020 because of COVID-19, surgical nurse Candace Gersch, RN, suddenly faced a lighter case load. She knew she had to go where she was needed.

“I thought to myself, ‘I can’t do this, I need to go do something,’” Gersch said.

So, Gersch received training and went to volunteer for a few months in patient care at a Brenham hospital that was in desperate need of nurses. In late December, she started volunteering to work in the ICU and INCU at Baylor Scott & White College Station during a COVID surge.

It’s her go-getter attitude that makes her stand out as a nurse who goes above and beyond, said Gersch’s supervisor, Norma Reynolds, BSN, RN, manager of surgical services at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

“She was working both the INCU and the ICU – wherever they needed her, she would step in and work, and always with a smile and a good attitude,” Reynolds said. “She just wanted to do the best with her patients.”

Going from working in the surgery department to the ICU was a big change for Gersch and required putting aside any fears and just going to work, she said.