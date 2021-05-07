Candace Gersch at Baylor Scott & White Health

When surgeries were put on hold at Baylor Scott & White in March 2020 because of COVID-19, surgical nurse Candace Gersch, RN, suddenly faced a lighter case load. She knew she had to go where she was needed.
“I thought to myself, ‘I can’t do this, I need to go do something,’” Gersch said.
So, Gersch received training and went to volunteer for a few months in patient care at a Brenham hospital that was in desperate need of nurses. In late December, she started volunteering to work in the ICU and INCU at Baylor Scott & White College Station during a COVID surge.
It’s her go-getter attitude that makes her stand out as a nurse who goes above and beyond, said Gersch’s supervisor, Norma Reynolds, BSN, RN, manager of surgical services at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.
“She was working both the INCU and the ICU – wherever they needed her, she would step in and work, and always with a smile and a good attitude,” Reynolds said. “She just wanted to do the best with her patients.”
Going from working in the surgery department to the ICU was a big change for Gersch and required putting aside any fears and just going to work, she said.
“I did things I never thought I could do,” Gersch said. “I went from caring for surgery patients to going to bedside patients and stepped up in ways I never imagined I could have stepped up. It was a whole new world.”
The past year may have presented new experiences for Gersch, who has been a nurse for six years, but she took them all in stride, Reynolds said.
“She is a very calming person; she doesn’t show her frustration or any panic or worry,” Reynolds said. “You don’t see that in her. You don’t see that she’s busy. She takes her time with each patient to be calming and listen to them and fulfill their needs.”
Being willing to work extra shifts while remaining on call in the surgery department has also made her stand out as a team member at Baylor Scott & White, Reynolds said. Gersch was recently recognized as a Baylor Scott & White Top 30 Nurse of Central Texas.
“She is a great complement to an excellent OR (operating room) team we have here,” Reynolds said.
Being part of the nursing staff doesn’t just feel like work for Gersch – it’s where she has found support and mentorship, especially during the past year, she said.
“Baylor Scott & White is a family,” Gersch said. “We come in every day, and we not only talk about work, we talk about our life outside of work. We are one big family, friends. Admin comes by to check how it’s going. When we were having long nights and shifts, they were bringing us treats and telling us to ‘Keep up the good work.’ It’s a family based hospital.”
Since resuming her work as a surgical nurse on the cardiovascular team, Gersch said she is busy, but finds a great deal of fulfillment in her work.
“I think nursing and surgery in general is rewarding because every day we get to make an impact on that person’s life – hopefully for the better,” she said. “Every now and then, we get to save lives being on the cardiovascular team while doing things like open-heart surgery. We improve their lives to be able to move on. It is very rewarding. I can’t imagine doing anything else to be honest.”