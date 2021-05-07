Ashley Doss at St. Joseph Health

When Ashley Doss, RN, was in high school, she shadowed nurses at St. Joseph Hospital where Janie Bohne, RN, remembers her as a mature, curious and caring teenager. Fast-forward to today, and Doss is still impressing Bohne with her compassion and leadership.
“I’m so, so proud of her,” said Bohne, who has been at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan for 37 years and is a charge nurse on the day shift for the critical care unit. “I’ve seen her grow from this teenager into this beautiful young lady with a beautiful family, and I am so proud as if she’s my own child. She is one of those nurses who just goes above and beyond to take care of patients as well as their families.”
The reason why Doss has excelled as a nurse is because she’s a great person – having empathy and compassion is a part of who she is, Bohne said.
“I think she’s just really kindhearted and feels what everybody else is going through,” Bohne said.
“She’s a real compassionate person. She listens well, and she empathizes with a lot of people.”
Doss has been a nurse for 15 years and has worked at St. Joseph for 10 years in the critical care unit. She has seen a lot of trauma and has been under a great deal of stress, but the rewards outweigh the challenges for her, she said.
“You see their suffering, and you do have some ability to relieve that,” Doss said. “You can really help advocate for them and attend to their needs, and it’s just a job where you get back more than what you give. It’s rewarding in that respect.”
Doss is also a talented preceptor who mentors new nurses to also be empathetic and aware of patients’ needs while skillfully caring for them, Bohne said.
“As a preceptor, new nurses blossom under her, and she helps them feel comfortable with feeling ready to go out on their own,” Bohne said.
With safety first in mind, Doss strives to teach new nurses how to think critically and problem-solve to care for patients. She also wants to be sure new nurses know that every patient should be treated like loved ones, Doss said.
“I make sure they (new nurses) are addressing spiritual care, family needs, personal needs, that they’re giving emotional time to treat the whole person and not just focused on skills progress, but being aware of all the different things like plan of care and coordinating with staff to become more proficient as a nurse,” Doss said.
Nurses are the ones at the bedside – the eyes and the ears for the patient to bring up issues to the doctor. This responsibility was never more important than during COVID when families were not around to talk to nurses, Doss said.
“One thing I realized (during the pandemic) is how important patient families are,” Doss said. “In the past, I’d think ‘Oh these families are here; they have all these questions that take away time from patients,’ but with no visitation, you realize how important the family is in the role of the patients’ health and recovery.”
Now, Doss said she hopes they never have to go back to disallowing family members to be by their loved ones because family members may be able to pick up on abnormalities quicker than a nurse as they are more familiar with the patient. The emotional support of family members is invaluable, she said.
“I don’t think we should ever take that away from a patient again because it does seem inhumane,” Doss said. “Especially when patients are at the end of life and no one can be in the room with them except you – the nurse.”
Despite the stress that COVID brought, Doss said she continues to love her job.
“Because every day you go into work, you have an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life,” she said. “You really do.”