Ashley Doss at St. Joseph Health

When Ashley Doss, RN, was in high school, she shadowed nurses at St. Joseph Hospital where Janie Bohne, RN, remembers her as a mature, curious and caring teenager. Fast-forward to today, and Doss is still impressing Bohne with her compassion and leadership.

“I’m so, so proud of her,” said Bohne, who has been at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan for 37 years and is a charge nurse on the day shift for the critical care unit. “I’ve seen her grow from this teenager into this beautiful young lady with a beautiful family, and I am so proud as if she’s my own child. She is one of those nurses who just goes above and beyond to take care of patients as well as their families.”

The reason why Doss has excelled as a nurse is because she’s a great person – having empathy and compassion is a part of who she is, Bohne said.

“I think she’s just really kindhearted and feels what everybody else is going through,” Bohne said.

“She’s a real compassionate person. She listens well, and she empathizes with a lot of people.”

Doss has been a nurse for 15 years and has worked at St. Joseph for 10 years in the critical care unit. She has seen a lot of trauma and has been under a great deal of stress, but the rewards outweigh the challenges for her, she said.