Evictions in some Texas cities are almost back to normal levels as tenant help dries up

“I’m going to be a burden to them,” Lopez said.

In the meantime, Lopez has canceled her health insurance to save $650 a month that she plans to put toward a deposit for a new place. For now, she and her husband plan to live in their van as the winter months bear down.

“We don’t have any other place to go,” Lopez said.

In Dallas, Hernandez is trying to avoid a similar fate for her and her 10-year-old son.

Hernandez contends that she’s never missed a rental payment — even when the pandemic thrust her out of a job cleaning commercial buildings for three months. Then, she had just enough money saved to cover rent — but at times had to sacrifice power and even groceries to do so.

“Sometimes, I didn’t have anything to eat so I could afford to pay rent,” Hernandez said. “Other days, I didn’t have electricity because I would think, ‘I can live without lights for a few days, but not without a roof over my head,’ especially with my son.”