Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 23

wednesday EVENTS

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Howdy Hour, 6 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 710 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m. BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m., 4 Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Piano bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $9 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.