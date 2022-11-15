 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16

The story of young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins in "My Fair Lady" comes to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. on Texas A&M campus in College Station) on Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Boasts classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On The Street Where You Live.” Tickets" $29-$102. Call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 or 888-890-5667.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Speaker, 9:30 a.m., the Fellowship Hall of Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Dorothy Lund Nelson, well known author and Orphan Train researcher, speaks at the Texas Research Ramblers Genealogical Society.

Speaker, noon-1 p.m., C&J Barbeque, 2112 W. Briargate Rd in Bryan. Nicole Golden, executive director of Texas Gun Sense, speaks at the Bryan Rotary Club meeting.

ChessNuts Chess Club, 4-5 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Howdy Hour, 6 p.m., Stampede College Station, Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, 7 p.m., 1200 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan. More than two dozen local designers presenting holiday tablescapes. Hosted by Bryan/College Station Woman's Club. Tickets: $20 through eventbrite. 979-450-1649.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 710 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m. BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m., 4 Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Viano String Quartet, 7 p.m., A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Dr. in College Station. 

"Stomp," 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets at opastickets.org, tickets@msc.tamu.edu or call 979-845-1234. 

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

Piano bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.

