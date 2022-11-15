Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16

The story of young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins in "My Fair Lady" comes to Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. on Texas A&M campus in College Station) on Dec. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m. Boasts classic songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely” and “On The Street Where You Live.” Tickets" $29-$102. Call the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234 or 888-890-5667.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Speaker, 9:30 a.m., the Fellowship Hall of Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. Dorothy Lund Nelson, well known author and Orphan Train researcher, speaks at the Texas Research Ramblers Genealogical Society.
Speaker, noon-1 p.m., C&J Barbeque, 2112 W. Briargate Rd in Bryan. Nicole Golden, executive director of Texas Gun Sense, speaks at the Bryan Rotary Club meeting.
ChessNuts Chess Club, 4-5 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.
Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.
Howdy Hour, 6 p.m., Stampede College Station, Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.