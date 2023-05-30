Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cover band Vinyl Radio comes to the Simon Theatre at The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 23 to play hits from the top musical artists of the 1970s rock 'n roll era. You'll hear the greatest hits from groups such as the Eagles, Queen, Steve Miller, Paul McCartney & Wings and Bad Company. Tickets: $50-$65 available at thebarnhillcenter.com or 979-337-7240.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Millican Explorers Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. For children ages 4-6. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 8 p.m., The Revelry at Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum's Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.