Are you over 30 but dream about singing “Tomorrow” from Annie? Do you long to sing Jean Valjean’s songs from “Les Mis” but you’re just not quite his type? If you love singing all the Broadway ingenue songs in your shower and are ready to take it on the stage, TTC Miscast is the show for you. The play runs from May 18-20 at 7 p.m. at the Theatre Company (3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan). Tickets: $12-$22.50 available at theatrecompany.com/tickets or 979-779-1302.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Cornhole Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Blinn College Brass Chamber Ensembles, 7 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

Comedy, 9 p.m., 3rd Floor, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.