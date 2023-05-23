It's graduation week in Bryan-College Station. On Thursday, MC Harris in Bryan has a graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. On Friday, College Station (4 p.m.) and A&M Consolidated (8 p.m.) high schools hold their ceremonies at Reed Arena (730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station), while St. Joseph Catholic School holds its event at 5 p.m. at Christ Good Shepherd Chapel (600 S. Coulter Drive). On Saturday, Bryan High (8 a.m.) and Rudder High (noon) go back-to-back at Reed, while Brazos Christian School holds its grad ceremony at 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Blast from the Past Discovery Lab, 6-7:30 p.m., Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley, 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Admission: $15 for non-member groups and $12 for member groups.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Peter Lieuwen, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.