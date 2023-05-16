Wellfest returns to Century Square (170 Century Court in College Station) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in partnership with lululemon ambassador Anna Taggart. The second annual event will include a variety of fitness classes including yoga, Orangetheory Fitness, running, kickboxing, dance cardio and cycling. Three 45-minute sessions from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Walk-up tickets are $30 though limited due to space and availability.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Exploring History Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Public Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in College Station. "Genealogy 101" by Shirley DuPriest. Attendance is free.

Living with cancer discussion with Dr. Jacquelin Covington, 4:30 p.m., Baylor Scott & White, 800 Scott & White Drive in College Station. Free.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Road in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, May 19 through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.