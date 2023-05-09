Remembering the Fallen 2023 takes place at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at the Museum of the American G.I. (19124 Texas 6 S. in College Station). In honor of those who died in service to the country, a 21-gun salute featuring three different cannons — the French 75 mm gun representing World War I, the 75 mm pack Howitzer representing WWII and the 105mm Howitzer representing the Vietnam War — will be fired. The event is free.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Common threads stitching class, 1:30 p.m., Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Rio Brazos Audubon Society monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. "Conservation and College Station and Bird City" by Laurie Brown.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Faculty Biennial, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.