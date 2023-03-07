The annual Easter celebration will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 1 at the George H.W. Presidential Library and Museum (1002 George Bush Drive W.). Children aged 9 and under can participate in an Easter egg hunt, carnival games, face painting, door prizes, balloon animals and photos with the Easter Bunny. Free parking for the event will be available in Lots 43, 111, Fan Field (the gravel lot off Research Parkway). Enter through Research Park. Information: call (979) 691-4014.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Sunshine Book Club, 10 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Discussing "The Cartographers" by Peng Shepherd.

Common Threads, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. Bring a cross-stitch, needlepoint, crochet or knitting project to work on while sharing about where God is in our lives.

International Women's Day, 6 p.m., Vino Boheme, 206 W. 26th St. in Bryan. Accepting donations benefitting Phoebe's Home.

Carol Swain lecture, 6 p.m., MSC Gates Ballroom, Suite 205 Rudder Tower in College Station. Free.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station; and 8 p.m. Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

Pool tournament, 7 p.m., Bottlenecks Bar & Grill, 1789 F.M. 60 S. in Caldwell.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Our Planet Live in Concert," 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Presented by OPAS.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Caney's Pub & Grill, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.

Spring Mini Camp: Canine Companions, March 13-17, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Children ages 4-12 can learn about canines through interactive lessons, games and crafts. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 979-776-2195.