Military Appreciation Field Day is Saturday, April 22 at First Baptist Church Bryan East Field (3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan). Active duty, reservists, veterans and their families will be recognized between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free admission, parking and food. Activities include field games, cornhole, potato sack races, carnival-style games, bounce houses and face painting. Information: email militaryfbcbryan@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Stephen Kotkin, 5:30 p.m., George Bush Library & Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Discussing "The Legacy of Stalin's Leadership During World War II and its Relevance to Today's War in Ukraine."

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

Pool tournament, 7 p.m., Bottlenecks Bar & Grill, 1789 F.M. 60 S. in Caldwell.

ENTERTAINMENT

James Melson, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Anastasia," 7:30 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets at opastickets.org or by calling 979-845-1234.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through Sunday. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The University Art Galleries’ exhibition catalogue is available at TX.AG/PVFA23Catalogue.