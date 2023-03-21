Visitors to Living History Weekend at the Museum of the American G.I. (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) can witness the roar of tanks in a WWII battle reenactment and watch an “Over the Top” WWI trench battle at this family-friendly event between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. One-day tickets: adults, $25 and children (ages 5-17), $10. Two-day tickets: adults, $40 and children, $17.50. Information: americangimuseum.org/event/living-history-weekend-2023/

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Groundbreaking, 11:30 a.m., Never Forget Garden site at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Permanent memorial being placed in Veterans Park.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

Pool tournament, 7 p.m., Bottlenecks Bar & Grill, 1789 F.M. 60 S. in Caldwell.

ENTERTAINMENT

"On Golden Pond," 2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.

Master Works of the Italian French Baroque, 7 p.m., Finke Recital Hall-Schmidt Building, 800 College Ave. in Brenham. Free.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub & Grill, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

Riley Green, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 131 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.